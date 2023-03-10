Warrant Served at NW Lincoln Home Leads to Drug and Weapon Seizure Along With an Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–A felony arrest warrant was served Thursday morning at a northwest Lincoln home, as members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force were looking for a 26-year-old man, who was eventually arrested on drug and weapons related offenses.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers saw a man inside the home in the 600 block of Oregon Trail, who would not come out of the house. Once inside, the man wanted on the warrant wasn’t found but an associate, Jazire Moore, was taken into custody.

Officers found no one else inside and they seized nearly two pounds of marijuana, 3-and-a-half grams of suspected cocaine, 53 vape cartridges, three handguns—two of which were stolen, along with 737 rounds of ammunition and close to $2,000 cash.

Those handguns include the following:

– SCCY 9mm handgun (Stolen in Omaha)

– Sig Sauer 1911 .22 handgun (Stolen in Lincoln)

– Diamondback .380 handgun.