Waverly Man Injured In Thursday Night Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–A rollover crash Thursday night near 162nd and Fletcher leaves a 52-year-old Waverly man in the hospital with serious injuries.
“He was ejected and when he came down, the vehicle was already on its top,” according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. He says one of Sean Gleason’s legs were also trapped in one of the wheel wells.
Gleason was flown to a Lincoln hospital, where he’s in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening. Wagner says it doesn’t appear a seat belt was used and what led to the crash is under investigation.