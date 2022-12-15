Wednesday Afternoon Fire Damages West Lincoln Home
December 15, 2022 11:28AM CST
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–A house fire late Wednesday afternoon in the Capitol Beach area of west Lincoln left behind $125,000 worth of damage.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called shortly after 4pm to a home near NW 22nd and West “Q” Street, where fire crews found a fire on the back side of the house in the kitchen area. Crist says the home was under renovations.
“All occupants were out of the structure and two dogs self-evacuated. No injuries were reported,” Crist said on Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire was faulty wiring to a box fan in the kitchen.