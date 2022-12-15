Wednesday Afternoon Fire Damages West Lincoln Home

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–A house fire late Wednesday afternoon in the Capitol Beach area of west Lincoln left behind $125,000 worth of damage.

LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called shortly after 4pm to a home near NW 22nd and West “Q” Street, where fire crews found a fire on the back side of the house in the kitchen area. Crist says the home was under renovations.

“All occupants were out of the structure and two dogs self-evacuated. No injuries were reported,” Crist said on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire was faulty wiring to a box fan in the kitchen.