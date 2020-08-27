Wounded Lincoln Police Officer “Fights For His Life”
(KFOR NEWS August 27, 2020) A Lincoln police officer was last reported to be in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets.
Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, said the 23-year-veteran of the force underwent surgery and is, quote, “fighting for his life,” end quote. Bliemeister said officers were at a home in the area serving a 2nd degree arrest warrant for 17-year-old, Felipe Vazquez in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka. 2 suspects broke through the front window of the home where the warrant was served and started firing at officers, who returned fire, but no one else was shot. Vazquez was arrested, along with 19 year old, Orion J. Ross.
It’s not clear which teen shot the officer. A firearm has been recovered.
