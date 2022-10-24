2 Hour Late Start at Norris Public Schools Due To Area Fires

Norris School District starts classes 2 hours late due to area fires

(KFOR NEWS October 24, 2022) The Norris School District will start school 2 hours late Monday due to fires in the area Sunday.

The Norris Facebook page says buses will run routes as able, but will not be able to pick up at alternate locations. There will be no morning preschool or activities.

The District says if families are unable to attend school due to the fires, they should contact the school office.

Wildfires in the area Sunday destroyed several structures, closed roads, and injured two firefighters.

