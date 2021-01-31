BOYS BASKETBALL: Millard North Hammers Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 30)–A day after Class A top-ranked Millard North fell to No. 2 Bellevue West, the Mustangs were determined to show just how good they really are.
Lincoln North Star was the latest victim to fall to Millard North and it was in convincing fashion on Saturday afternoon, as the Mustangs ran away with an 89-49 boys basketball victory over the Navigators in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Millard North (17-1), frustrated not even 24 hours after their first loss of the season, took things out on North Star by shooting 66% from the field. Top Division I college basketball prospect Hunter Sallis scored a game-high 25 points, by going 12-of-16 from the field. The 6-5 Sallis also had seven rebounds. The other D1 prospect, 6-7 Saint Thomas, added 21 points in the victory.
Sallis had 10 first quarter points in pushing Millard North to a 24-10 lead and after a 41-25 halftime advantage, the Mustangs blasted off to a 31-point third quarter and a 72-40 advantage over North Star.
The Navigators, who fell to 7-6, were led by 6-2 senior guard Kwat Abdelkarim with 15 points and 6-8 sophomore center Brennon Clemmons, Junior, scored 11 points and had seven rebounds.