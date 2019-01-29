City of Lincoln, Transportation and Utilities Department to Receive First State APWA Accreditation

The City of Lincoln, Nebraska Transportation and Utilities Department was awarded on December 6, 2018 the prestigious American Public Works Association (APWA) Accreditation designation.

The APWA Accreditation program recognizes public works agencies that go beyond the requirements of the management practices set nationally in the public works industry. Lincoln initially applied for Accreditation in May 2017.

The Accreditation of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department indicates the department has provided documentation for full compliance with all applicable management practices required. Director Miki Esposito said “Delivering top-notch customer service means being tirelessly committed to self-assessment and rigorously challenging ourselves to bring greater value to our citizens. Our employees have demonstrated this commitment consistently over several years, and now that level of service has earned us recognition by the best of the best in our industry.”

The City of Lincoln, Nebraska Transportation and Utilities Department becomes the 150 the agency in North America to be awarded Accreditation, and the 1 st agency in the State of Nebraska.

