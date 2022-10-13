Updated COVID Vaccination and Boosters Schedules

5 year old COVID shots (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has updated COVID vaccination and booster schedules.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children under the age 5 are smaller to meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Thursday, October 13, 12 to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Monday, October 17, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., LLCHD

Thursday, October 20, 12 to 4 p.m., LLCHD

Thursday, October 27, 12 to 4 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 31, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Updated boosters now approved for children 5 to 11:

On October 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated booster doses for children age 5 to 11. The approval follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. The updated boosters will replace existing boosters for this age group.

The updated boosters provide broader protection. They protect against the variants circulating in the community right now, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also increase the body’s immunity against COVID-19. Children can receive a child-sized dose of the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

LLCHD is currently awaiting vaccine shipments for this age group along with final guidance from the CDC and will provide additional details on offering updated booster doses to children 5 to 11 in the near future.

Updated boosters for everyone 12 and older:

New, updated booster doses are also approved for everyone 12 and older. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics – updated boosters for 12 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged):

Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Monday, October 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, October 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 24, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave.

Tuesday, October 25, 4 to 7 p.m., Southeast Community College, Health Sciences Building, 8800 “O” St.

Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Local pharmacies offer updated boosters by appointment to anyone eligible to receive one. Visit vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.

Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at all LLCHD vaccination clinics.

