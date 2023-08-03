Employee at Reception and Treatment Center Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–An employee at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln has turned herself in and resigned her position, after being arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate or parolee.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a release to KFOR News on Thursday afternoon that 44-year-old Angelita Zuniga, who worked as a corporal, turned herself in on Wednesday to Nebraska State Patrol investigators at the Lancaster County Jail.

Zuniga is accused of first-degree sexual abuse of an inmate or parolee, which is a felony offense. She had worked in the Department of Corrections since June 2022 before resigning.