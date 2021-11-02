UPDATE: Endangered Missing Advisory Cancelled

(KFOR NEWS November 2, 2021) An Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing Lincoln man has been cancelled by the Nebraska State Patrol.
73 year old, Gary N. Wallace of Lincoln has been safely located.
ORIGINAL ADVISORY:
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 73 year old, Gary N. Wallace of Lincoln.
Wallace is 6′ tall, 190 lbs. balding hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Nov 1, 2021 @ 1:45pm near 721 Lake in Lincoln. Wallace was driving a white 2010 Honda CRV with Kansas license plate 303DSN. Wallace has dementia and should not drive.
Wallace was wearing a black coat and black slacks.
If you see the vehicle believe to be driven by Gary Wallace of Lincoln, please call 9-1-1.
