Fire Under Investigation on UNL East Campus

Lincoln Fire Fighters were called to UNL’s East Campus Thursday afternoon when fire alarms went off in a greenhouse.

The Fire Commander said that “when crews got here initially, they found black smoke, fire in one room. They got a quick fire attack, and knocked it down rapidly.”

Two people were reportedly inside trying to fight the fire. “They were trying to control it with fire extinguishers, but it was beyond the fire extinguisher’s ability at that point in time,” said the Fire Commander on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

