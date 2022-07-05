Fireworks-related Fires Cause Significant Damage To a Few Homes In SE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in southeast Lincoln. Fortunately, no injuries to report.
The first fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. Monday night at a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood in the 7300 block of Skyhawk Circle, southeast of 70th & Holmes Park Road, where it started outside the garage and caused about $100,000 damage. That was blamed on improper disposal of fireworks.
Almost an hour later, firefighters were called to a home near 81st & Abigail around midnight on a report of another house on fire that started outside of the garage and spread inside and to a home next door. About $170,000 in damage was done and improper disposal of fireworks is to blame.