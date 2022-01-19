Food Bank Reaches Fund Raising Goal For New Headquarters

Lincoln, NE (January 19, 2022) Thanks to more than 1,660 donors, the Food Bank of Lincoln has reached its $10.3 million fundraising goal for a new facility in northwest Lincoln, according to Dr. Marilyn Moore, Raising Our Response to Hunger campaign chair.
“Thanks to all who contributed. We received gifts from more than 1,660 donors, ranging from $5 to more than $1 million. Every gift matters; every donor matters. Combined, the outcome is visible, and people’s lives are changed because of access to healthy food,” Moore said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
The future headquarters, located at 1221 Kingbird Road, just east of the Lincoln Airport, is on track for completion this spring. The 60,000 square-foot facility will enable the Food Bank of Lincoln to get more food to the estimated 57,510 neighbors facing hunger and food insecurity in its 16-county service area of Southeast Nebraska. Expanded refrigeration capacity will help increase access to healthy food, while new classrooms and volunteer work areas will offer safer, more welcoming environments for the community to engage in activities to help shorten food lines through education and empowerment.
“After years of dreaming, learning, planning and fundraising, we are excited to celebrate the successful conclusion of this campaign. We are grateful for every dollar of support given to help us Raise Our Response to Hunger. Talent and hard work from a multitude of industries made this dream a reality,” said Food Bank of Lincoln President & CEO Michaella Kumke.
Even before the pandemic, Southeast Nebraska’s needs had outgrown the Food Bank of Lincoln’s current space. The nonprofit has grown from connecting neighbors to nearly one million meals in 1997—the first year at its current facility—to an organizational record of 13.3 million meals last fiscal year. The Food Bank began internal planning and research for the capital campaign in 2017, announced the goal for a new facility in January 2021 and celebrated groundbreaking in May 2021.
“The move to our new facility in spring 2022—during our 40th anniversary year—will signal a celebration of service to our neighbors,” Kumke said. “We remain focused on the work to provide all our neighbors with equitable access to nutritious food and to alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.”
For more information about the new facility and construction updates, visit lincolnfoodbank.org.