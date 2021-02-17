January Traffic Deaths Higher Than Average–Six Blamed On Icy Roads
February 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of January 2021, twenty-three people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska streets and roads, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ The 23 fatalities occurred in 16 fatal crashes.
¨ Six of the twenty-three vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using seatbelts, and twelve had seatbelt usage marked as “unknown”.
¨ Eighteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
¨ There were five fatalities on the interstate, fourteen on other highways, and four on local roads.
¨ Icy roads were a contributing factor in four fatality crashes resulting in six fatalities.
¨ Two of the fatalities were age 15 & younger.
¨ Distraction: manually operating a mobile phone was a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2021
(FATALITIES)
|2021
|23
|16
|
|2020
|16
|16
|-30.0
|2019
|8
|8
|-65.0
|2018
|15
|13
|-35.0
|2017
|21
|20
|-9.0
|2017-2020 Avg.
|15
|14
|-35.0
