Kansas Man Charged With Murder Of Nebraska Granddaughter Out On Bond
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
A Kansas man whose 4-year-old granddaughter from Nebraska that died is out of jail after a judge reduced his bond. Timothy Funk Sr., of Silver Lake, is charged with first-degree murder in the July death of his granddaughter at his Silver Lake home. A media source reported that a judge on Friday lowered Funk’s bond to $75,000 and he was released from jail soon after.
Court documents indicate the girl, Brandy Lee Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July from carbon monoxide poisoning after a gas-powered generator in a garage was left on all night.
