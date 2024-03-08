Lincoln Man Arrested on Drug Warrant After Fleeing From Officers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–A 35-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after police contacted him on a felony arrest warrant for drugs on Wednesday night at the NP Mart parking lot off of 28th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say Jared Mutchie was the passenger in a car and after getting out, he got into the driver’s seat and took off heading eastbound before hitting a retaining wall near 44th and “O” Street. Mutchie was arrested and put in jail. Officers found a .22 caliber handgun, one-and-a-half grams of cocaine, four-and-a-half grams of suspected meth.

The car he was in was reported stolen February 24 near 48th and Superior. Mutchie was arrested on several charges.