Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission

Christian Mirch (Courtesy of the Nebraska Public Service Commission)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.

Mirch is a former Omaha Police officer and later served as clerk in the Nebraska Supreme Court, after receiving his law degree from Creighton. District 2 on the Public Service Commission covers eastern Douglas County and the Omaha metro area.