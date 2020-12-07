More COVID Inside NE Corrections
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS December 7, 2020) Seven staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Two are employed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Central Office. One staff member tested positive at the Omaha Correctional Center, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and the Nebraska State Penitentiary. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 366. 257 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: LPD Investigating Early Sunday Morning Shooting