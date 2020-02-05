Nebraska Broadcasters Association Inducts Three New Hall Of Fame Members
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 5)-The Nebraska Broadcasters Association will welcome Todd Brandt and Mike Tyler (“Todd-N-Tyler,”) Sharon Behl Brooks and the late Bill Milldyke into the NBA Hall of Fame on August 11th in Lincoln, during the 86th Annual NBA Convention. Established in 1972, these inductees will bring the total number of NBA Hall of Fame members to 109.
Todd-N-Tyler have dominated Omaha radio morning show ratings at unprecedented levels for over 26 years. After first meeting on separate shifts at WHTF in central Pennsylvania, Todd-N-Tyler were paired as morning hosts there in 1993.
Just eight months later, Omaha’s KEZO convinced them to take over mornings and the rest, as they say, is modern radio history. They have ranked #1 with Adults 25-54 for over 70 ratings periods, including 51 in a row.
Behl Brooks followed her professional broadcasting career by educating future broadcasters at HastingsCollege. Sharon began as a part-time news and weather reporter at KHAS TV in Hastings in 1973 while attending college, before being hired full-time in 1974. In 1976, she was promoted to News Director, becoming the first woman in the state of Nebraska to hold that position at a TV station.
Milldyke was best known for his distinguished career with ABC News. Born in Kearney, NE, Milldyke held numerous part-time radio and TV jobs including stints at Kearney’s KGFW and KHOL TV (now KHGI) and Lincoln’s KFOR. Milldyke returned to KHGI in 1960 as News Director and, after six years as News Director at WOI TV in Ames, IA, ABC News recruited him to their Washington, DC bureau in 1968 as Assignment Editor.
In 1971, ABC asked him to move to London as their London bureau Field Producer. In 1977, Milldyke was named London Bureau Chief and in 1982, was named Director of News Coverage for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Milldyke’s career allowed him to cover some of the world’s largest events including wars, peace talks, oil embargoes and the Iran Hostage Crisis, before his untimely death in 1983 in London, at age 46.
