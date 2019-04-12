Options Offered For Overcrowding In NW Lincoln Schools

The Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee has come up with 3 options to alleviate overcrowding in northwest Lincoln middle and elementary schools.

1) A new 5th thru 8th grade middle school and 7 to 10 years later, a new elementary school.

2) A new high school…build a new elementary school and moving 9th grade students from Schoo and Goodrich to that new high school.

3) A new kindergarten through 8th grade school, the first of its kind in Lincoln.

A second public discussion on these ideas will be April 23rd at the Arnold Community Learning Center. The committee hopes to have a finalized idea ready for the district by June.

