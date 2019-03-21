Paid Family Leave Bill Stalls in NE Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A bill that would have provided paid family and medical leave for Nebraska workers has stalled in the Legislature.  Lawmakers passed over the bill Wednesday without voting on it after about three hours of debate.  The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, acknowledged she doesn’t have the votes to advance the bill through a first-round vote.  Supporters say the measure would promote a family-friendly business climate in Nebraska and help workers who need to care for a relative.  Opponents cast the measure as an unaffordable government mandate that would hurt businesses.  Cavanaugh expressed disappointment that opponents weren’t willing to try to find a compromise, calling it a disservice to the public.

