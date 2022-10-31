Pairings Set For NSAA State Volleyball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the full brackets for the upcoming State Volleyball Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Lincoln.

In Class A, two Lincoln teams made the field, including top-ranked and No. 2 seed Lincoln Southwest, who will play Millard West on the south court of Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday at 5pm. Lincoln East is the No. 5 seed and will play Papillion-LaVista on the north court Wednesday at 7pm.

The Class B bracket has Norris as a No. 3 seed and playing No. 6 Sidney Wednesday morning at 11 on the south court of PBA. Waverly is the No. 7 seed and opens up the tournament Wednesday at 9am on the south court against No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt.

Malcolm is the No. 4 seed in Class C1 and will play Wednesday afternoon at 3 on the north court against No. 5 Gothenburg.

In Class C2, top-seed and undefeated Lincoln Lutheran opens up that bracket Thursday afternoon at 5 against No. 8 Bayard.

Semifinal matches will be Friday at PBA, with the championship matches to be played Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Third place games for Classes C1 through D2 will be Friday at Lincoln North Star High School.

Click the link below for the full bracket.

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Bracket