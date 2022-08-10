SRO Added To New Northwest High School

(KFOR NEWS August 10, 2022) Every year, LPS reviews an agreement with the City of Lincoln to fund school resource officers and a threat assessment officer as part of the Safe and Successful Kids Interlocal Agreement. This year one more officer will be added with the opening of Northwest High School.
The 13 SROs are assigned to LPS middle and high schools, and the threat assessment officer is assigned to the school district. The officers help with the education of students, assist staff and facilitate communication between LPS and LPD. SROs take appropriate law enforcement action when situations arise requiring the exercise of police authority.
The total expenditure is $602,595.90, representing a 4.95% increase from last year.
The Board will hold a second reading and vote to approve the agreement at the next meeting.
