Three Arrested In Connection To Homicide Thursday Morning In South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–New information late Thursday afternoon from Lincoln Police regarding the city’s first homicide of the year that took place earlier in the day in south-central Lincoln.
It was around 6:30am Thursday when LPD got a call about a disturbance in the area of 28th and “F” Street, where two men were fighting. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 57-year-old man unresponsive. Life saving measures were done by officers, until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Evidence gathered by patrol officers and other investigators turned up more details of the incident, according to an LPD news release sent to KFOR. A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy saw the suspects get into two different vehicles at the U-Stop off of 27th and “E.” Traffic stops were done on both vehicles and five people were contacted by officers. Police arrested 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek for manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Micah Berggren was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Further information will be released at the press briefing on Friday at 9am. This investigation is ongoing, and LPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with information they may have regarding this case.
