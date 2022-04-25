Program Doubles Food Budget for SNAP Participants at Farmers Markets

(KFOR NEWS April 25, 2022) Nebraska’s Double Up Food Bucks program will match money spent on locally produced food at farmers markets dollar-for-dollar for families participating in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program, launched in 2017, aims to get more nutritious foods into the kitchens of struggling families.
Margaret Milligan, program coordinator, Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska says the aim of the Double Up Food Bucks program is to connect struggling families with fresh, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.
“They’re more expensive than processed foods and ready-to-eat foods. So this program was really started to help those folks to get more nutritious foods into their kitchens.”
Families that spend up to $20 using their E-B-T cards can receive an additional $20 per day that can be used to purchase fresh produce, milk, eggs, honey, meat and other locally produced foods. Since the program started in 2017, more than 4,000 families have participated, adding more than $300,000 to local economies. To find a participating market, visit doubleupnebraska.org.
READ MORE: NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One Killed Saturday, Evacuations Lifted