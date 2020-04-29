3rd NDCS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS April 29, 2020) A 3rd staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. That person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the new test-positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.
No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
