BREAKING NEWS: Lincoln With 8 Cases Of COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln were reported this morning, bringing the community’s total to eight.
One case is an older child, and the other is a female in her 40s. LLCHD is investigating and will have more information available this afternoon.
LLCHD is now monitoring 120 individuals. Lancaster County reports 252 negative tests and eight positives with 34 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and two deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Monday, March 30. Hear the briefing LIVE on KFOR.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.
