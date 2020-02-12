(KFOR NEWS February 12, 2020) Bitter cold weather will descend on southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon.
National Weather Service meteorologist, Katie Gross, tells KFOR NEWS between 2pm and 4pm this afternoon, an Arctic Blast will move through the Lincoln area, bringing strong north wind from 30 to 40 mph. Coupled with falling temperatures, Gross tells us wind chill readings could be -15 to -30.
The cold front is not expected to produce much snow. Gross estimates a trace to about a 1/2″ for southeast Nebraska.
