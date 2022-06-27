Special Election Tuesday In NE 1st District

(KFOR NEWS June 27, 2022) Nebraska holds a special election tomorrow (6/28/22) to see who represents Nebraska’s 1st congressional district. The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican representative, Jeff Fortenberry, resigned on March 31st after being indicted and arrested for lying to the FBI about campaign contributions.
Candidates selected by party committees are Republican, Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.
A special election was ordered by Governor Ricketts on Friday, April 1st.
Congressional District 1 is comprised of the following counties:
Listen for results of Tuesday’s Special Election starting at 8pm on KFOR FM 103.3 – 1240 AM on kfornow.com.
READ MORE: Nebraska Supreme Court Denies Appeal Of Death Row Inmate