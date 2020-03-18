Lincoln Catholic Schools Cancel Student Classes And Activities
Courtesy of lincolndiocese.org
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 18)-Lincoln Catholic Schools announced Wednesday they will cancel all student classes and activities for an indefinite period.
Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Matt Hecker announced the closing in a letter to the diocese. He said the decision complies with Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department guidelines, the previously declared state of emergency in the city of Lincoln, and current CDC guidelines for COVID-19 response.
Starting Monday, March 23, classes are moving to a different learning environment. Dr. Hecker said schools will communicate with students and families regarding the “distance education” type of environment.
The decision follows Lincoln Public Schools’ March 17 announcement to cancel classes.
READ MORE: Bryan Health Officials: Extra Screening Stations & Limiting Amount of Visitors