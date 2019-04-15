LPD Gives Update On Fatal Weekend Shooting In Southwest Lincoln

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister talks about fatal shooting investigation near SW 18th and West Jean on Saturday night. -KFOR News

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 15)–Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister Monday morning gave an update in their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night at a home near Southwest 18th and West Jean streets.

Chief Bliemeister said they were called shortly before 11pm by an 86-year-old woman to the 2300 block of Southwest 18th about an incident involving her 58-year-old son, Eric Garten, and his 54-year-old wife, Rachel Garten.

When officers walked inside, Chief Bliemeister said they saw Eric Garten with a gun “raise it to his head and taking his own life.”

Investigators then found Rachel Garten with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she’s in critical to life-threatening condition.

What led up to the shots being fired remains under investigation.

