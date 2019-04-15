LPD Gives Update On Fatal Weekend Shooting In Southwest Lincoln

LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister talks about fatal shooting investigation near SW 18th and West Jean on Saturday night. -KFOR News

Posted by KFOR Radio on Monday, April 15, 2019

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 15)–Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister Monday morning gave an update in their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night at a home near Southwest 18th and West Jean streets.

Chief Bliemeister said they were called shortly before 11pm by an 86-year-old woman to the 2300 block of Southwest 18th about an incident involving her 58-year-old son, Eric Garten, and his 54-year-old wife, Rachel Garten.

When officers walked inside, Chief Bliemeister said they saw Eric Garten with a gun “raise it to his head and taking his own life.”

Investigators then found Rachel Garten with a gunshot wound to her head.  She was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she’s in critical to life-threatening condition.

What led up to the shots being fired remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM for the latest information.

ALSO READ: One dead, one critical in shooting at southwest Lincoln home.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

19 Year Old Charged With Motor Vehicle Homicide Burglars Caught Inside Office Of Lincoln Car Lot Time To Register Kindergarten Kids Omaha Methodist Church Defies Denomination’s Rule LPD Changing Protocol For Testing Rape Kits Greenest of States