Pillen Vetoes Bill Allowing Needle Distribution Programs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–A bill passed last week by Nebraska lawmakers that would let public health providers help set up needle distribution programs, with approval from cities and other jurisdictions, has been vetoed by Governor Jim Pillen.

In a statement Monday, Pillen called LB 307 problematic, adding “it exposes our kids to increased dangers by allowing them to participate in needle exchange programs and does nothing to enhance the safety of our communities.” LB 307 is sponsored by Omaha Senator Megan Hunt and was passed on a 30-7 vote during the third and final round of voting.

Nebraska lawmakers would need 30 votes to override the veto and if successful, the state would be one of the last ones to legalize such programs.